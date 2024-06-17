Drink driver snared by police acting on 'information from the public'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers in Market Drayton attended an incident in town in the early hours of Saturday where it was believed a man was drink driving.

PCSO Andy King, of Shropshire Police, said: "Officers from C Shift Market Drayton attended an incident on Shrewsbury Road where it was believed there was a male drink driving.

"With the help of information provided by members of the public, officers quickly located them and then carried out a road side breath test on the male."

The PCSO says that a 26-year-old man failed a breath test, blowing 54 when the legal limit is 35.

PCSO King said the man was arrested and taken to police custody before being charged and bailed to appear at court.