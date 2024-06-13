'There's no excuse for putting myself and others at risk': Drug driver banned for a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alexandru Manolache, aged 45, of New Street, Shrewsbury, was stopped in the town centre at 11.15pm on November 17, 2023 and found to have a level of 5.7 of cannabis in his blood when the limit is two.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving a Vauxhall Astra when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

"I take responsibility for it," said Manolache, representing himself through a Romanian interpreter.

"There is no excuse for putting myself and others at risk."

The court was told that he was a driver and would have to look for other work.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £100.

He has also been ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victims' surcharge of £48.