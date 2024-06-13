Suspect description issued as police hunt for stolen pick up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Black Nissan Navara Double Cab Pick Up was stolen from an address on the B4176 between 2:52pm and 2:59pm on Tuesday .

PCSO Sam Newbrook, of the Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Officers have a description of the suspect. They were described as having short dark hair and a beard, aged in their early to mid 20s, wearing a tracksuit with a Gillet over the top and was wearing black trainers.

PCSO Newbrook said they are also encouraging the community to call police on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around the area.

Information about this or any other suspected crime,can be reported using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website quoting incident reference 00263_I_12062024.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting officers directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.