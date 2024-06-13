'My stupid mistake has cost me my job': Drug driver's frank court admission as he is banned

Jake Cave-Lynch, aged 38, had been making a living as a sole trading lighting engineer at events but his income has come crashing down since he was stopped at 1.20am on December 4, last year in Dawley Road, Telford.

Prosecutor Mrs Kate Price told Telford Magistrates that Cave-Lynch, of Alverley Close, Wellington, had been driving a Volkswagen Golf and when tested had been found to have 3.9 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg per litre. He pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Mrs Price added that Cave-Lynch had no previous court appearances to his name and he had complied fully with police.