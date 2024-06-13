Man makes court appearance charged with burglary and theft in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Daniel West of Fleming Gardens in Nottingham was charged with residential burglary of a home in the town June 8.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday

West has been charged with burglary dwelling and the theft of cash to the value of £200-£400. He did not enter a plea.

West was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 10, 2024.