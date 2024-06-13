Full of beans: Thief who stole 10 jars of Nescafe coffee sentenced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 10 jars of Nescafe Gold, together valued at £240, were later recovered but Anthony James Cartwright was charged and taken to court.

Cartwright, who is currently homeless, pleaded guilty to taking the coffee with an accomplice from B&M Stores at 5pm on April 17 this year.

Mrs Kate Price, prosecuting, said the police had been called after the "completely brazen" theft when they walked past the shop manager and out of the store.

"They left the store with two bags with the 10 jars," she said.

"They were recovered so compensation doesn't matter. It would be suitable for a conditional discharge."

The court heard that 32-year-old Cartwright's accomplice is yet to appear before the courts.

Stephen Scully, mitigating, said he didn't know why police did not just deal with it with a caution.

He said his client was under the influence of alcohol at the time but has "done the right things."

Magistrates handed Cartwright a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered him to pay a victims' surcharge of £26 and prosecution costs of £85.

Cartwright told the magistrates that he will stay out of trouble.

"I will never do anything like that again," he said as the justices gave the sentence.

"I will stay out of trouble."