Row over a Chinese takeaway leads to man fracturing housemate's eye socket

A birthday row about ordering a Chinese takeaway led to a man fracturing his housemate's eye socket.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Beatty-Thomas was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence Jonathan Beatty-Thomas, was handed 18 months in jail after admitting one charge of section 20 grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that the 34-year-old had assaulted his housemate at shared accommodation for drug and alcohol rehabilitation in Telford on October 20, 2021.

Kelly Purcell-Chandler, prosecuting, said that Beatty-Thomas has 48 previous convictions for a total of 98 offences – including 20 of battery.

The court was told that the incident took place on the evening of Beatty-Thomas' birthday.

He had been in the shared kitchen area of the house with a Mr Goliah at around 10pm.

The pair were said to have known each other for about six weeks at the time of the incident, and "sometimes got on, and sometimes didn't."

