Man, 18, avoids custody over knife possession after court told he was victim of racist attacks

Jago Gordon, aged 18, of Blossomfield, Telford, pleaded guilty to possessing a large kitchen knife in Madeley High Street, on April 14 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Gordon had been a victim of persistent racist bullying while at school. And in 2022 he had been beaten up by a group of men who "broke his teeth" in an attack that had racist 'hallmarks'.

Kate Price, prosecuting, said Gordon had never been in court before, had been carrying a knife "for his own protection" but had not used it.

"He carried it due to feeling unsafe," she added.

Stephen McNamara, mitigating, said Gordon had been searched on April 14 this year while with friends when the knife was found in his waist band.

He was apologetic and sorry for the offence, she said.