'I'm sorry, I was drunk' says driver who told police to '**** off' after using phone at wheel

Leonardo Vlasceanu, aged 44, of Dudmaston, Telford, had been driving a blue BMW on Cuckoo Oak Roundabout on the afternoon of Sunday, April 14 this year.

Vlasceanu pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone and drink driving when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday . He had been found with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

"I was putting in my address," Vlasceanu told the magistrates of the mobile phone offence.