Wellington nightclub reveller punched victim in row over man

Kerry Louise Victoria Jones, aged 34, hit the victim in the face at Night Fever in Wellington after seeing her talking to a male friend of hers.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Jones told the victim to "f*** off" before walking off.

A second altercation took place between the pair shortly after the victim when Jones saw her friend and the victim speaking again. Jones pushed past the man and hit the victim "at least twice" the court heard.