Telford man who had knife and meat cleaver at pub is banned from going out at night

Nigel Bloore, aged 59, had the blades in his possession at The Ironmaster pub in High Street, Broseley on March 2 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that police were called and Bloore was found a short time later, sitting on a kerb in nearby Jackson Avenue with a knife in his waistband and the small cleaver down his back. Officers arrested him.

"The knives were not brandished," said prosecutor Maggie Meakin.