Telford man who had knife and meat cleaver at pub is banned from going out at night
A man who had a knife and a meat cleaver at a pub has been made subject of a community order.
Nigel Bloore, aged 59, had the blades in his possession at The Ironmaster pub in High Street, Broseley on March 2 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that police were called and Bloore was found a short time later, sitting on a kerb in nearby Jackson Avenue with a knife in his waistband and the small cleaver down his back. Officers arrested him.
"The knives were not brandished," said prosecutor Maggie Meakin.