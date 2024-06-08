Shropshire Star
Telford man who had knife and meat cleaver at pub is banned from going out at night

A man who had a knife and a meat cleaver at a pub has been made subject of a community order.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
The Ironmaster, Broseley. Photo: Google

Nigel Bloore, aged 59, had the blades in his possession at The Ironmaster pub in High Street, Broseley on March 2 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that police were called and Bloore was found a short time later, sitting on a kerb in nearby Jackson Avenue with a knife in his waistband and the small cleaver down his back. Officers arrested him.

"The knives were not brandished," said prosecutor Maggie Meakin.

