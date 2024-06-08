Patient threw tiles at people from roof of Shrewsbury mental hospital before police stand-off
A mental hospital patient who clambered onto the roof and threw tiles at people walking past has been ordered to pay for the damage.
The man, in his 20s, climbed to the top of the Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury on January 16 this year and damaged the roof to the tune of £1,700.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that the man had been at the facility for four days when the incident happened.
A member of staff went to engage with him after finding out he had made it onto the roof, but the patient started throwing tiles.