Suspects arrested over attack near Telford nightclub after ID scanner helps cops track them down

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The arrests came after an incident outside Albert's Shed in Telford town centre last Saturday night.

The men were picked out on CCTV and police used an ID scanner at the venue, which has been recently introduced to bolster security and help officers catch criminals.

The suspects have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

PC Sharon Major, from Telford’s Problem Solving Hub, said: “We’re really pleased to have introduced the ID scanner at one of Telford’s busiest bars, which we know is a great device to ensure people stay safe on a night out.

“Our licensing officers will work with the premises to promote the device, as well as encourage other venues in the borough to sign up to having an ID scanner on their door.

“We want everyone to feel and be safer on a night out and will continue to work with partners and premises to help us achieve this.”

Albert's Shed in Southwater. Photo: Google

The device, which the region's police force provided to the club, scans the IDs of revellers as they enter the premises.

It can detect if IDs being shown are genuine and is also there to assist officers if they need to identify someone who has been in the premises on a certain date or at a certain time.

Bar managers who believe their venue may benefit from a Pub Watch scheme or would like to know more information can get in touch with the police by emailing citizensinpolicing@westmercia.police.uk or by contacting their local Safer Neighbourhoods Team.