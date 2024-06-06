Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury pair accused of robbing man's wallet which had £250 and his bus pass

Two men have appeared in court accused of robbing a man's wallet and using his card to pay for goods at an off-licence.

By Nick Humphreys
Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Mark Donnelly and Wesley Williams are alleged to have robbed the man of his brown leather wallet in Shrewsbury on Saturday, June 1.

The wallet contained £250, a bus pass, driving licence and bank card. The duo are also accused of using the man's card in Border Off Licence in Crowmere Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury.

