Shrewsbury pair accused of robbing man's wallet which had £250 and his bus pass
Two men have appeared in court accused of robbing a man's wallet and using his card to pay for goods at an off-licence.
Mark Donnelly and Wesley Williams are alleged to have robbed the man of his brown leather wallet in Shrewsbury on Saturday, June 1.
The wallet contained £250, a bus pass, driving licence and bank card. The duo are also accused of using the man's card in Border Off Licence in Crowmere Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury.