'My brother stabbed me and could have killed me - but I haven't turned my back on him'

William "Billy" Lewis, aged 33, plunged the blade into his brother Jimmy, who had to pull the 'bloodied to the hilt' weapon out of his own torso.

The injury he sustained was so serious he was airlifted to hospital from near his grandmother's house in Shrewsbury.

The town's crown court heard on Wednesday that the brothers had been in many arguments over the years over Billy's drug use.

The issue reached boiling point on November 19 last year when Jimmy got in at 7am from a late shift at work.

Their mother told Jimmy that Billy had been up most of the night drinking.

Jimmy went to speak to Billy, who squared up to him while holding a knife.

Nothing happened at that stage, but another confrontation took place about an hour later when Billy was "shouting and swearing".