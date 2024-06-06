Oswestry thief stole cake, whiskey and a sandwich from Co-ops in Welsh tourist towns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamie Cauldwell, from Oswestry, targeted Co-op stores in Tywyn and Dolgellau in Wales.

The thefts took place in December last year and January this year. He stole items worth a total of £100.70, including Bells and Famous Grouse whiskey and a Mars milkshake.

The 32-year-old also tried and failed to steal another box of Famous Grouse whiskey from the Dolgellau store.

Cauldwell, of Wilfred Owen Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Crown Court to four counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £124.60 in compensation and a fine of £126. Cauldwell was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £50 victim surcharge.