Mercedes driver caught under influence of cannabis while out to buy presents days before Christmas

Brian Gani, aged 31, was caught while disqualified in a Mercedes A Class on the A442 Queensway in Telford on December 23 last year.

A drugs test found he had 6.2 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal class B drug, is 2mcg.