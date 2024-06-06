Mercedes driver caught under influence of cannabis while out to buy presents days before Christmas
A Mercedes driver who was caught under the influence of cannabis while out picking up presents two days before Christmas has been banned from the road.
Brian Gani, aged 31, was caught while disqualified in a Mercedes A Class on the A442 Queensway in Telford on December 23 last year.
A drugs test found he had 6.2 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal class B drug, is 2mcg.