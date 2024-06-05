Shrewsbury woman falsely claimed she was driving car that crashed
A woman who falsely claimed she was driving a car involved in a crash has admitted perverting the course of justice.
Rebecca Taylor, 41, of Gardeners Place, Shrewsbury, admitted the charge when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier today.
The charge states that between February 19 and 25, 2023, with intent to pervert the course of justice, Taylor falsely completed a Notice of Intended Prosecution claiming to have been driving a vehicle at the time of a road traffic collision.