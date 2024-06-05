Thief who stole amaretto worth £23 from Oswestry shop told to pay back much less

Iran Lane, aged 29, stole the liqueur worth £23.96 from the store in Bailey Street, Oswestry on May 8 this year.

Lane, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £5.99 in compensation and handed him a 12-month conditional discharge.

He is also banned from the Butcher's Arms pub in Willow Street, Oswestry for a year.