Thief who stole amaretto worth £23 from Oswestry shop told to pay back much less
A thief who stole four bottles of amaretto from Home Bargains has been handed a conditional discharge.
Iran Lane, aged 29, stole the liqueur worth £23.96 from the store in Bailey Street, Oswestry on May 8 this year.
Lane, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.
Magistrates ordered him to pay £5.99 in compensation and handed him a 12-month conditional discharge.
He is also banned from the Butcher's Arms pub in Willow Street, Oswestry for a year.