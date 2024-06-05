Shrewsbury man admits breaching restraining order by going to his ex's house twice

Scott Kerry, aged 29, went to the woman's address in the county town on February 13 and April 9 this year.

Those offences led him to being banned from Shrewsbury by a court order, which he breached on May 22.

Kerry, of Twyfords Way, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of harassment by breach of a restraining order and one count of breaching bail conditions.

Magistrates deferred his sentence, which will be held at Telford Magistrates Court, to June 19. He was granted bail on the condition he does not go within 100 metres of his ex's home.