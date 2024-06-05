Fraudulent farmer who wrongfully claimed £23,000 must pay money back after 'careless mistake'

Former parish councillor and school governor John Alfred Lutner, aged 76, wrongly received money from the Rural Payment Agency for 19 years.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Lutner, of Wood Lane Farm, Hinstock, near Market Drayton, had to provide information every year to the government agency stating the land he owned or had licence to farm.

Between 2005 and 2023, he received payments every year between £399 and £3,800. The total amount he wrongly received was £23,393.11.