Pair of Shrewsbury men charged with robbery after town centre incident
Two men have been charged with robbery after an incident in Shrewsbury.
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say that Mark Donnelly, 39 of Buttington Road and Wesley Williams, 37 of Crewe Street, have both been charged with robbery.
Williams has also been charged with being in possession of class A drugs.
Officers say the charges relate to an incident in Abbey Foregate on Saturday, June 1.