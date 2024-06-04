Man appears charged with causing serious injury to woman by dangerous driving
A man has appeared in court accused of seriously injuring a woman by hitting her with a car in a pub car park.
Michael Morris, 28, of Wealdstone, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he faced one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The charge relates to an incident on Friday, May 3, where a woman was seriously injured in the car park of the Barley Mow in Madeley, Telford.
The case was adjourned until July 1, for a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, with Morris granted conditional bail.