Man appears charged with causing serious injury to woman by dangerous driving

Michael Morris, 28, of Wealdstone, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he faced one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charge relates to an incident on Friday, May 3, where a woman was seriously injured in the car park of the Barley Mow in Madeley, Telford.

The case was adjourned until July 1, for a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, with Morris granted conditional bail.