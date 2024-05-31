Pedestrians egged in Whitchurch by 'driver and passenger in VW Golf'
Police in Whitchurch said they are investigating after they received reports that people in the town were being egged by a passing car.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident on May 29 saw several reports filed to Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team of a silver/grey VW Golf being driven around the town by a male driver while both he and his passenger were "throwing eggs at passers by".
David Andrew, PCSO for Whitchurch SNT said: "We believe that similar incidents may also have occurred earlier in the week too but were not reported."