The incident on May 29 saw several reports filed to Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team of a silver/grey VW Golf being driven around the town by a male driver while both he and his passenger were "throwing eggs at passers by".

David Andrew, PCSO for Whitchurch SNT said: "We believe that similar incidents may also have occurred earlier in the week too but were not reported."