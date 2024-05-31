Man arrested after motorway police chase following damage to 32 lorries at service station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after several lorries were targeted at Strensham Services on the M5 on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the services following reports that two men were acting suspiciously.

Thirty-two lorries were found to have their "curtains" slashed, although nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles.

A vehicle which fled the services and was followed by officers before eventually being stopped near Junction 3 of the M5 northbound by a stinger device.

A man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft and remains in police custody.

South Worcestershire Detective Chief Inspector Chris Percival said: “We were pleased to make an arrest after vehicles were targeted at Strensham services last night.

“We know most haulage thefts are connected to organised crime and the items they steal are likely sold on with the cash used to fuel further criminality.

“Those who are targeting service stations and laybys in our force area should be aware we are targeting them.”