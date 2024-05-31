Ludlow man due in court accused of multiple shoplifting offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Anthony Shingler, aged 39, of no fixed abode, was due to appear before magistrates today.

Shingler has been charged with 10 counts of shoplifting and seven breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order that was imposed on him in September 2023.

Shingler was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 31.