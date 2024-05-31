Hefty fine and costs for Telford used car firm which failed to ID driver suspected of motoring offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

LR Trans Ltd, based in Captain Webb Drive, Dawley, Telford, was found guilty in absence of the charge at Worcester Magistrates Court.

The suspected motoring offence took place in a 62-plate Citroen which the firm owned on September 22 last year.

As well as the fine, magistrates also ordered the firm to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £110 in prosecution costs.

The company was ordered to pay the money in full by June 26 this year.