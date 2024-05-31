Drink driver who was caught three times the limit is banned from the road

Neil Bentley, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, was caught behind the wheel of a Peugeot 208 on the A438 in Staunton-on-Wye, Herefordshire on March 31 this year.

A breath test found he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit for England and Wales is 35mcg.

Bentley, of Goylands Close, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years and made him subject of a 12-month community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. He must also do 10 rehabilitation activity days.