Railway line trespasser who smashed station windows and door gets massive court bill
A man who trespassed on a railway station and went on a smashing spree breaking windows and a door has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 in compensation.
By David Tooley
Kyle Jones, aged 32, of Barons Cross Road, Leominster, pleaded guilty to trespassing and criminal damage when his case was deal with at Hereford Magistrates Court.
Prosecutor Lauren Millichip outlined the circumstances to the court on Wednesday, May 22, describing how Jones damaged station windows and a door at Hereford Railway Station on Sunday November 19, 2023.