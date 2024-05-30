Man faces prison sentence over making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children

James Bateman, of Victoria Road, was told that he faces between two and five years in prison when he is eventually sentenced by a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Bateman admitted nine offences when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

He admitted making indecent images and videos of children, on June 16, 2022, nine in category A, 33 in category B, and 15 in category C.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal.