Man, 23, accused of carrying Glock gun in Telford to try and scare man - remanded in custody

Harry Molland, aged 23, is alleged to have had a Glock gas-powered BB gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

The charge relates to an incident last Sunday, May 26.

Molland, of William Reynolds Way, Snedshill, Telford, made no plea at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 25. He was remanded in custody.