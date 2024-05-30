Man, 19, accused of carrying a gun in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brandon Virdee, aged 19, was at Kidderminster Magistrates Court facing a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The charge relates to an incident on February 24 this year.

Virdee, of Davies Grove, Donnington Wood, Telford, also faces a charge of being arrested by a constable for breaking/being likely to break bail conditions after allegedly breaching a curfew banning him from going out at night.

He made no pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody.

Virdee will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 22.