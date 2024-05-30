Dante Thompson, who was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court after running a county drugs line peddling crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, is subject of proceeds of crime proceedings to try and recoup some of his dirty money.

However, a hearing held at the same court in his absence was told he has "limited means", and the only money that can go towards paying back the cash is £1,384.99 seized by police when his property was searched.

Deputy District Judge Paul Glenn said that, had Thompson been at court in person, he would have made the confiscation order for the cash and handed him an extra seven days in prison in default of payment. He deferred the proceeds of crime case for a fortnight.

It comes after Thompson was imprisoned in February this year for 2,045 days – just under five years and eight months.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, and failing to stop after an accident.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said that Thompson, from Walker Road, Walsall, but living in Minsterley, was seen by police meeting with a 'known drug user' on Pengwern Road in Shrewsbury on October 9 last year.

The court heard how detectives followed his VW Golf into Sandringham Court, where he was seen 'gesturing' to two 'known drug users'.

Detective Sergeant Miller approached the car, grabbed the door handle and asked Thompson to stop.

Mr Edwards said the driver swore when he noticed the detective and then drove off, pulling the sergeant over in the process, causing him minor injuries.