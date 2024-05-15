New police commanders for Shropshire as West Mercia Police make changes

Superintendent Edward Hancox is the new commander for Telford & Wrekin. He has taken over from Supt Jamie Dunn - who moves on to do the same role for the Shropshire Council region.

Supt Stu Bill, the previous commander for Shropshire, will take up a new role within the force, it has been confirmed.

Supt Hancox was previously head of prevention for the force, a role he held since 2022.

He said: "I feel privileged to be appointed to this role, it is a great honour to be back in Telford and help make a difference to policing where I started my policing journey at the age of 16 as a cadet.

"I’m really looking forward to working with our local communities and partner agencies, listening to concerns and looking at ways we can improve the service we deliver, as well as sharing some of the great work our local teams are doing to make our communities even safer."

Supt Dunn, added: "I am very pleased to be returning to Shropshire. I first worked in the area in 2001 at Oswestry and my previous postings also include Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ludlow so I feel I have an understanding and knowledge of the area.

"As criminality evolves it is important that policing evolves and modernises to meet these new challenges and I believe our local communities play a significant part in helping us to do this.

"I am looking forward to working with all my new colleagues over here in Shropshire, and getting to know our communities and partners to ensure we deliver the best possible policing for our communities."

Both will lead their command teams, with Supt Hancox joined by Chief Inspector Richard Bailey, who remains as Safer Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector, and Chief Inspector Charlie Parker and Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead, who will take up their new roles next month to comprise the Telford command team.

For Shropshire, Supt Dunn will be supported by current Shropshire patrol Chief Inspector Mark Reilly with Chief Inspector Graham Preece and Detective Chief Inspector Lee Davies. DCI Davies joins the force from West Midlands Police.

As well as Supt Bill, former Shropshire Chief Inspector Tracy Ryan and Telford’s previous Detective Chief Inspector Jo Woods will both take on new roles within West Mercia Police.