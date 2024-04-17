Victims of depraved paedophile karate coach praised for bravery

Tony Castle, 65, was jailed for 10 years at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting 12 charges of serious sexual abuse against the boys, including ten counts of indecent assault.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told how Castle, of Charrington House, Burton Upon Trent, had abused the young victims – who were both students – in Shropshire in the 1990s.

Castle had worked at a number of clubs, including Market Drayton and Ellerdine, and Wellington.

Castle was also previously jailed in 2011 after being convicted of the sexual abuse of two other boys.

Speaking following the decision to jail Castle for another ten years West Mercia Police's Detective Constable Zoe Defoe told of the bravery shown by the victims.

She urged anyone with similar experiences to come forward, saying the force would work to put offenders before the courts.

She said: "This was a really difficult case for the victims, however they were really brave to come forward and speak about their experience.

"I would encourage anyone who has been sexually abused to come forward and speak to us, regardless of when the abuse took place we will investigate and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts."

During Castle's sentencing Judge Peter Barrie said the paedophile had tried to 'get away with it' when he decided not to own up after being caught for other offending in 2011.

He said: "You had the opportunity in 2011, when you were facing those charges to own up to what we had done in the 1990s but you chose not to do that, no doubt in the hope that since you had got away with it for more than 10 years you might continue to get away with it if you kept quiet."

To report non-recent cases of rape or sexual assault visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/