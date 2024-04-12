Man damaged cell at Telford police station and harassed two men

Darren Jones, aged 40, admitted several charges for offences committed in Telford at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to racially/religiously aggravated harassment, affray, criminal damage - in relation to a prison cell at Malinsgate police station in Telford - and breaking bail conditions by going to a street in Telford where he is banned from.

All the offences, other than the bail breach, took place on April 1 this year. The bail offence happened on April 3.

Jones, of Leicester Way, Shawbirch, Telford, was granted conditional bail by District Judge Ian Strongman, ahead of his sentence at Telford Magistrates Court on May 1.

The judge ordered for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.