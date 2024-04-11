Shropshire schoolboy accused of sex assaults on boy and two girls - youngest aged nine

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of assaulting three victims including a boy and two girls - one of whom was aged nine at the time.

A county school is named as the location of an offence in one of the charges.

The boy pleaded not guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to four charges of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a boy and one of causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity. The offences are said to have taken place between April and August of 2022.

District Judge Kevin Grego was highly critical of the state of the justice system, given that the case has taken so long to come to court.