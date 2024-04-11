Police officers facing misconduct hearing over alleged actions on night out in Shrewsbury

PC Adam Ellingford and SC John Holden, both based in Shrewsbury, were on a social outing in the town centre when the incident took place on October 12, 2022.

Whilst in the Albert’s Shed bar, an incident happened between SC Holden and former police officer Samuel Sneade.

The misconduct papers state that the incident took them outside of the Albert’s Shed.

“SC Holden’s head was bleeding and when PC Ellingford came outside, Mr Sneade was on the floor vomiting,” the misconduct hearing papers state.

A previous misconduct hearing concluded that Mr Sneade accepted a caution for common assault after he assaulted one his colleagues.

The previous hearing found that Mr Sneade would have been sacked had he not already resigned from West Mercia Police.

However, a joint misconduct hearing to be held in Telford next month will hear about the alleged actions of PC Ellingford and SC Holden afterwards.

Misconduct papers state that a female member of the public approached PC Ellingford and said that Mr Sneade ‘should be put in the recovery position’.

“PC Ellingford told her they were off-duty police officers and both he and SC Holden told her to leave,” the papers state.

“A heated conversation continued between PC Ellingford and Person A (the woman), that resulted in him taking hold of her right arm and telling her she was being arrested for a Section 5 Public Order offence.

“SC Holden took hold of Person A’s (the woman’s) left arm and she was pulled to the ground.”

The papers conclude that an off-duty security officer and two on-duty security officers ‘immediately intervened’ and moved SC Holden and PC Ellingford away from the woman.

Both SC Holden and PC Ellingford face allegations that their conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct.

The misconduct hearing is listed to take place at Ramada Hotel in Telford for four days from May 28.