Man faces trial next year accused of two counts of assault and one of coercive control in relationship

Tony Price, aged 35, of Church Road, Dawley, Telford, also entered not guilty pleas on two counts of assault occasional actual bodily harm when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday .

Price is accused of engaging in the controlling coercive behaviour between January 1, 2018 and August 1, 2018. He is also accused of assault causing actual bodily harm on June 24, 2018 and again on August 2, 2018.