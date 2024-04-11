Man faces trial after pleading not guilty to stalking and sexual assault charges
A 35-year-old man faces a crown court trial after pleading not guilty to one count of stalking and two counts of sexual assault.
By David Tooley
Ryan Price, of Myddle, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday to answer the charges in front of judge Peter Barrie.
Price is accused of stalking a woman by persistently calling her and making contact at her work place and school from December 2023 into 2024.