'Stinger' used and arrest made after trailer stolen but spotted by police on main road

Police from two forces collaborated after a livestock trailer was stolen from a farm.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Officers say the drama began on Friday evening when an Ifor Williams livestock trailer was stolen from a farm in Meifod, Powys.

But it was later spotted travelling north on the A483 being towed by a Nissan X trail.

Officers said West Mercia Police followed the vehicle while North Wales Police got into position with a stinger.

PCSO Robert Hamer, of the policing team in Oswestry, said: "West Mercia Police followed the vehicle at distance until North Wales Police were able to get into position with a stinger.

"The stinger was deployed bursting a number of tyres."

PCSO Hamer added: "The vehicle came to a safe stop and after a short foot chase one male was arrested for the theft."

He added that the trailer was recovered and will find its way back to the rightful owner.

