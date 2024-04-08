'Stinger' used and arrest made after trailer stolen but spotted by police on main road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say the drama began on Friday evening when an Ifor Williams livestock trailer was stolen from a farm in Meifod, Powys.

But it was later spotted travelling north on the A483 being towed by a Nissan X trail.

Officers said West Mercia Police followed the vehicle while North Wales Police got into position with a stinger.

PCSO Robert Hamer, of the policing team in Oswestry, said: "West Mercia Police followed the vehicle at distance until North Wales Police were able to get into position with a stinger.

"The stinger was deployed bursting a number of tyres."

PCSO Hamer added: "The vehicle came to a safe stop and after a short foot chase one male was arrested for the theft."

He added that the trailer was recovered and will find its way back to the rightful owner.