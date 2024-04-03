Shropshire Star
Police warning to drivers as they tow Audi

Police have warned drivers to ensure their vehicles are legal, while showing one car getting towed away.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police towed this car on Tuesday. Picture: Telford Cops

Telford & Wrekin Cops posted an image of the red Audi being placed on the back of a trailer – along with a warning for others not to end up in the same situation.

The car was towed on Tuesday, from Kind Street in Dawley according to the police.

The post said: "Just a reminder to please make sure that your car is kept legal.

"This owner didn't & it was seized yesterday for having no tax & no valid MOT. It was at the top of Kind Street, Dawley."

The post, from PC Paul Britain, also praised the local officers for finding the vehicle, adding: "Well done Dawley & Malinslee SNT."

