Telford thief who stole coffee, cheese and teeth whitening products ordered to do drugs rehab

Matthew Sylvester, aged 36, carried out a spate of thefts from shops in Telford over two days last week.

He targeted Asda in Malinsgate, Telford town centre on three occasions and Tesco Express in Brunel Road, Malinslee.

He stole £104.30 worth of items, which also included steaks and a BT mobile phone worth £40.

Sylvester, of Stone Row, Malinslee, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one count of criminal damage, after smashing a window at a Wrekin Housing Trust property in Dallamoor, Hollinswood, Telford last Friday, March 22.

District Judge Ian Strongman sentenced Sylvester to a 12-month community order which includes a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. Sylvester must do drug tests throughout that six-month period.

The district judge also ordered Strongman to do 20 rehabilitation activity days. No order for prosecution costs was made.