Football fan banned from all UK matches after throwing 'pyro device' onto pitch during Wrexham match

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Adam Edwards, of New Hall Road, Ruabon, was arrested in Milton Keynes on February 20 after a lit pyrotechnic device was thrown onto the pitch during a League Two match between MK Dons and Wrexham AFC.

Edwards was arrested during the match following a CCTV review of the incident.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to throwing a missile onto a football playing area, and possession of a flare/firework at a sporting event at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 26.

The court handed Edwards a three-year Football Banning Order, preventing him from attending any football matches in the UK for the duration of the order.

Edwards has also been prohibited from being within 2,500 metres of any stadiums on matchdays and banned from entering any town or city where Wrexham AFC or the Wales national team are playing an away match.

NWP’s Dedicated Football Officer, Dave Evans said: “Supporters attending games and who are found to have thrown any objects from the stands will be arrested.

“As was the case here, possession of fireworks or flares at sports grounds is an arrestable offence, with lengthy banning orders also enforceable.

“I’d urge everyone to refrain from taking pyro devices to matches - where crowds make the risk of potential injury a very real threat.

“Flares, smoke grenades and fireworks are banned at games in the UK for a reason - they have the potential to cause harm and distress. They also pose a serious fire risk.

“Those who use these devices are endangering themselves and others. Anyone found to be using them at matches will be dealt with in the strictest terms.”