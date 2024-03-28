Travelodge cocaine dealers warned not to make a 'mug' of judge who spares them jail

Demi Jennings and Elizabeth Lewis were both sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting charges of 'being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A to another', and 'possessing a controlled drug of Class C with intent'.

The charges were the result of a police operation carried out last year, where they found cocaine and a prescription drug called pregabalin, which has become increasingly popular on the illegal drug market.

Pregabalin has been described by some as 'the new Valium', and has also been known as 'Bud', with the name derived from Budweiser beer because it can make users feel relaxed, in a similar way to tranquillisers or alcohol.

The court also heard details of text messages between the pair and their customers.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that officers had first raided a property at Meadow Place in Shrewsbury, which was associated with Jennings.

No-one was present during the raid on August 30 last year, but officers found four mobile phones, two sets of digital scales, empty snap-bags, foil, cling film, and bicarbonate soda – commonly used for 'cutting' cocaine.

Then on September 5, Mr Jones said, officers raided a room booked under the name 'Libby Lewis' at a Travelodge in Shrewsbury.