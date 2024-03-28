Revealed: Faces of five men found guilty of killing DPD delivery driver

Four of the men were convicted of the murder of 23-year-old Aurman Singh, who was attacked with weapons in a Shrewsbury street in a planned attack for which the motive remains unclear.

The delivery driver was hacked and beaten to death in Berwick Avenue with weapons including an axe, golf club, machete and cricket bat on August 21.

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons in nearby Hubert Way.

Arshdeep Singh

The Audi was followed by police as it headed towards Tipton in the West Midlands where the men were filmed dumping the axe, wrapped in a grey hoodie, in a bin.

Jagdeep Singh

The car was stopped and Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh and Manjot Singh were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Manjot Singh

All four men denied murder but today were found guilty by a jury after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Shivdeep Singh

The four men found guilty of murder at Stafford Crown Court are:

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton

Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley

Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick

Manjot Singh, 25, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick

Sukhmandeep Singh, aged 24, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Sukhmandeep Singh

The murder investigation was led by West Mercia Police's Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy.

He said: “The attack on Aurman Singh was planned and organised by a group of men who armed themselves with weapons and used a level of violence that can only suggest they intended to kill him.

“They used inside information to pick a location where they knew he would be and lay in wait before carrying out the brutal attack in broad daylight.”

Despite none of the men having any links to Shrewsbury, the murder in broad daylight shocked the county town community.

DCI Bellamy added: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.

“Today’s verdict should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts.

“This was a complex investigation which saw us work with police forces across the country and I’d like to thank the investigation team and those involved for their hard work and commitment.”