Jailed for murder, rape, drug dealing - 15 Shropshire offenders sent down so far this month

This list of people jailed just this month doesn't include those who were on the brink of getting immediate prison sentences but avoided such a fate.

Here are some of those cases the Shropshire Star has reported on in just the last few weeks:

Back behind bars: Telford shoplifter who was released early caught stealing from Tesco again

A prolific shoplifter who was let out of prison early was put back behind bars after stealing £80 worth of meat.

Shane Chick, aged 36, was handed a 14-week jail term on February 23 this year after a spate of thefts from Tesco stores in Telford early this year in which he stole £293 worth of items.

But he was out of prison and stealing from Tesco again last Tuesday, March 19 - less than four weeks after he was last sentenced.

Five county lines drug dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine in Telford sent down

Mohammed Ramzan, Imran Dean, Joseph Harvey, Stewart Clare and Irslan Wazir were given custodial sentences totalling 46 years for conspiracy to supply and distribute heroin and crack cocaine into Telford from Slough.

Mohammed Ramzan, 47, of Princess Avenue in Arleston. Photo: West Mercia Police

Ramzan, 47 and of Princess Avenue in Arleston in Telford, was sentenced in his absence to 16 years in prison. Dean, 31 and of Victoria Avenue in Wellington, Telford was sentenced to nine and a half years. Harvey, 31 and of Heath Road in Wellington was sentenced to three and a half years. Clare, 37, and of Orchard Road in Shifnal was sentenced to five years.

Prolific shoplifter who failed to follow court's community order is sent down by magistrates

A 44-year-old repeat shoplifter has been jailed for 15 weeks for failing to engage with the probation service under a community order.

Mark Robert Preece of Farm Lodge Grove, in Malinsgate, Telford, was sent down by magistrates in Kidderminster after they revoked the community order and re-sentenced him for a total of 17 offences.

Teenager jailed for life for murder of former Telford man on first night of his holiday

A teenager who murdered a former Shropshire man in a remote part of New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Williamson-Atkinson, aged 17, protested his innocence as he was told he must spend a minimum of 11 years in custody.