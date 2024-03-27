Driver caught on A49 with eight times legal amount of cocaine in her blood gets four-year road ban

Joanne Griffiths, of Willow Grove, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance on the A49 in the town on August 10, 2023.

Prosecutor Lauren Millichip told Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday that Griffiths was found to have 402 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine (BZE, a by-product of cocaine) per litre of blood when the legal limit is 50mcg.