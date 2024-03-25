The boy, now aged 15, threw an object through the window of the house in Telford where a family including two vulnerable people lived.

It was the third time he had showed up at the house and harassed the people living there.

A couple who lived inside gave statements telling of the psychological impact of the boy's actions, which caused them sleepless nights and fear.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was brought to Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for criminal damage and two counts of threatening behaviour.

With the boy listening in court, prosecutor Sara Beddow told magistrates of the first of the three instances of harassment, on February 20 last year.

"[He] walked up to the front door, he was on his phone. He banged on the door with his fist and shouted 'f*** off'."

She said the boy knew at least some of the people who lived there, including one person who is "vulnerable".

He was recorded on a ring doorbell camera on that occasion.