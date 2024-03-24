Police release description of motorbike stolen from garage in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say the burglary happened between 6pm and 10pm on Friday, March 8 in Stebbings, Sutton Hill.

A Benelli TNT 125 motorcycle, black with a red frame and a partial registration of BK71, was stolen.

PCSO Amy Newbrook, of Cuckoo Oak & Ironbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the incident, has seen this bike since or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police via its website quoting incident reference 00445_I_08032024.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.